COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police is looking for a suspect of a robbery that occurred in the 6000 block on Refugee Rd.

Police say the suspect broke into a business where they stole a safe, cash register, and cigarettes.

The suspect’s vehicle is identified as a silver Chevrolet Malibu with side damage on both the driver and passenger side with a missing fuel filler door, according to police.

If you have information, you can call Det. Bowen at 614-645-2088 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.