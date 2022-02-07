COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing nearly six months ago.

Police believe Sacoya Cooper, whose legal name is Devin, may be the victim of foul play.

They were able to gather evidence from her car which was found weeks after she was reported missing.

Cooper is a 33-year-old transgender woman who was last seen in the Linden area, specifically at Howey and Weber roads.

Detectives said they tracked down Cooper’s car on the west side of Columbus, but it did not have the original license plate on it and they were able to gather some evidence there but did not say exactly what that evidence was.

Police said tips in the case came in early, but have since dried up, so they are asking for the public’s help.

“She’s been missing since Aug. 31,” said Sgt. Scott Leroy, a member of the Columbus police Missing Persons Unit. “Here we are in February. We need to find this person and get results, whatever that may be. We are asking those with a conscience to step forward and do the right thing and give us the information.”

Devin “Sacoya” Cooper