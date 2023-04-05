A previous report on this story can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance in acquiring leads to a homicide that took place earlier this year.

On Jan. 9 at around 10:15 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Riverview Drive near Olentangy River Road in the Riverview neighborhood.

Police discovered a victim with a gunshot wound who was later identified as Juan Aleman. Aleman was pronounced dead at 10:23 a.m.

A vehicle appearing to be a 2000 model Chevrolet Trailblazer is believed to be connected to the homicide. The vehicle has damage to the passenger side and is also missing a taillight.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.