COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance in solving a murder that took place nearly two years ago in northeast Columbus.

On May 1, 2021, officers sent to the 4000 block of Glen Grove Lane in the Forest Park East neighborhood found 24-year-old Terrance Jewell suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took Jewell to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m.

According to Crime Stoppers, Jewell was walking across the parking lot of an apartment complex when he was shot for unknown reasons. The suspect or suspects left in a dark SUV.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.