COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is searching for information related to a homicide outside a motorcycle club seven months ago.

On Sept. 24 just after 11 p.m., Columbus police found 52-year-old Trevor Seymour in the 3400 block of East Fifth Avenue near Osbourne Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Seymour was taken to Grant Medical Center and later died. According to police, Seymour and three other men were shot outside a motorcycle club.

The other three victims took themselves to Ohio State East Hospital with noncritical injuries.

Video surveillance showed that there were several potential witnesses and that a dark-colored sedan fleeing the area was also captured on video.

Columbus police homicide detectives are looking for help from people at the scene along with anyone else who may have information.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime may call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS or visit www.stopcrime.org.