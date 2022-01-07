COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of stealing packages and more from an apartment building in the North Campus area.
Police say about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 22, two men entered an apartment building in the 200 block of West Norwich Avenue and stole several packages in front of residents’ doors and then entered a closet, where they took a cart with linens in it.
Three photographs of the accused were released:
Anyone with information may contact Det. Kenneth Kerr at 614-645-4035 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.