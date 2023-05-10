COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus family is remembering their loved one as police try to find who killed him.

It’s been more than a week since Brandon Gilliam, 28, was shot and killed during a home invasion, a shooting police said his children witnessed.

“His mom needs justice, I need justice,” said Kristian Turner, Gilliam’s fiancé. “If anyone knows anything or has any information, I definitely wish they would speak for these children he has here.”

Gilliam was a son, a brother, and a father, and Turner said whether it was family or friends, he was everyone’s go-to. Now, they and the police are hoping someone will speak up.

“He was Brandon and everybody loved him,” Turner said while wearing a sweatshirt covered with pictures of Gilliam.

She describes him as an incredible father and not just to his own kids.

“Everybody looked up to him, all of his friends, all of his family, the kids,” Turner said. “He was inspirational.”

“When you think of Brandon Gilliam you think of a brother, a best friend, a father, a rockstar to everybody’s kid,” said Chris Arnold, a long-time friend of Gilliam.

Turner said Gilliam leaves behind huge shoes to fill. On April 30, he was shot in killed in his Northland home, and police there are two suspects and whoever did this forced their way in through a window.

“I feel like he died for us, trying to protect us and our kids,” Turner said. “That’s what’s keeping me going.”

Turner and Gilliam have five children, the oldest being 11. Police said they saw the shooting.

“They witnessed their father get killed and they witnessed the person try and kill their mother,” said Columbus Division of Police Det. Terry Kelley. “I don’t know what kind of person would do that with those children there, knowing those children were there, but that’s what we’re looking at.”

Turner was in critical condition after being shot, but she’s home now, pushing through her own pain and recovery, pushing for answers, and pushing for justice.

“I almost didn’t make it, obviously, and I just feel like he is carrying me through this journey and I’m here to speak for him and to make sure his kids know and remember who he was,” Turner said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call, or email, Detective Kelley at 614-645-0907 or TKelley@ColumbusPolice.org or by calling Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).