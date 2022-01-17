COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help after a carry-out business was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

On Sunday at approximately 7:18 p.m., one man entered the business on the 1400 block of North High Street. A second man quickly followed.

Police said the robbery started when the second man pulled a gun, pressing it against the clerk’s head, threatening to kill him. At this point, the first man emptied the cash register. Both suspects then fled the business on foot with a small amount of money, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 615-645-4665.

Surveillance photos from the incident are below.