COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for help locating a suspect accused of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers reports that Jeremy Joseph Daniels, 36, failed to show up for a November court date on a $250,000 bond. He is facing felony charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and pandering obscenity involving a minor from an incident in May.

Police said Daniels, whose last known address was on Lockbourne Road, is in the Columbus area. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Police caution that Daniels is considered violent and dangerous.

Jeremy Daniels (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)



Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of Daniels. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org.