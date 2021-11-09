COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man they said stole cell phones worth more than $5,300 from a kiosk inside a grocery store earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post, the man and a woman entered the Saraga International Grocery store on the 1200 block of Morse Road at approximately 9:47 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Surveillance video released by police shows the man climbing up and over the glass counter of the Phone Fixer kiosk, which was closed at the time.

The man then allegedly took nine cell phones, put them into his pockets, and climbed back over the glass counter. Police said the woman left the store before the man committed the theft.

The suspects then drove away in a black four-door car with red paint on the passenger rear and trunk lid.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police Det. Brandt at 614-645-2629 or jbrandt@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.