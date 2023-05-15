COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man suspected of stealing from a gas station in the northern part of the city.

On April 28 at approximately 8:37 a.m., the suspect entered a Speedway gas station on the 800 block of Worthington Woods Boulevard, police said Monday.

The man then allegedly started to put items into his pockets. When told by a store employee to put the items back, the man pulled a handgun and threatened the employee, police said. The suspect then left the area in a silver GMC Terrain.

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video, and a photo of the suspect is below.

Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing from north Columbus gas station on April 28.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4665.