Columbus Police searching for suspect in ‘brutal’ killing

Columbus

Timothy Kendrick

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect in what they called a “brutal” killing earlier this month.

Police said they are asking the public’s help in locating Timothy Kendrick, 33, of Mechanicsburg, wanted in connection to the July 17 killing of 30-year-old Drew Mendelbaum.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Sawmill Road at approximately 7:58 p.m. for a call of a dead body. Mendelbaum was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court records, Kendrick is accused of killing Mendelbaum and then setting the body on fire.

Court documents state that video shows Kendrick killed Mendelbaum and then took the body to the Sawmill Road location.

“This was a particularly brutal murder and anyone who knows Kendrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact police,” police said in a press release.

A warrant has been filed for Kendrick’s arrest.

Anyone with any information as to Kendrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

