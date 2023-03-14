Columbus police are searching for a person accused of vandalism at a downtown condominium. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for assistance in identifying a man who is accused of vandalism at a downtown condominium a week ago Monday.

On March 6, video surveillance cameras captured a male suspect, believed to be in his mid to late teens, on the rooftop of a condominium building on the 100 block of North High Street pushing a large speaker off of the roof. The speaker landed on a patio several floors below.

Columbus police are searching for a person accused of vandalism at a downtown condominium. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police are searching for a person accused of vandalism at a downtown condominium. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police are searching for a person accused of vandalism at a downtown condominium. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police are searching for a person accused of vandalism at a downtown condominium. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Police believe the person, who was wearing a chest-mounted GoPro camera, gained unauthorized access to the building. As the suspect was leaving the building he pulled the fire alarm, which resulted in several fire units dispatched to the building.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the investigating detective at zrosen@columbuspolice.org or 614-645-1435.