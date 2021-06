COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Saturday.

Chris’ana Wagner was last seen on 6/19/2021 in the area of Beatrice Drive and Nancy Lane.

She is described as a black female standing 5’3″ and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4545, referencing report number 210443892.