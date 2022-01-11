COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are asking for help locating a missing man from southeast Columbus.

According to police, Chad Iser-Chavis, 25, was last seen just after midnight, Tuesday, in the 3300 block of Payday Lane.

Police say Iser-Chavis is a mental disability patient who requires 24-hour care and is a risk of harm to himself.

He took his gaming system with him and was last seen wearing a black Puma hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 614-645-4624.