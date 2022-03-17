COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are asking for help locating a missing child in north Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 2-year-old Salima Aksante was last seen at her home around 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Aksante is 2 feet 9 inches tall, about 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

No other details were released by police.

Police ask anyone with information to call the CPD Missing Persons and Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.