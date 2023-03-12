Suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into a home, taking car keys, and then stealing a vehicle in Columbus on Feb. 28, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking the public’s help in finding a man they said is a suspect in a car theft late last month.

Police said that on Feb. 28 at approximately 10:12 a.m., the suspect broke into an apartment on West Jenkins Avenue in the Merion Village section of the city. The man then allegedly took the victim’s car keys and drove off in the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police Det. Kubic at 614-645-2346 or email jkubic@columbuspolice.org.