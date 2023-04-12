COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators with the Columbus Division of Police (CDP) are hoping tips from the community will help solve a homicide that happened more than a year ago. Brylan Butcher, 14, was shot and killed on March 5, 2022, and no suspects have been arrested.

“Can only imagine the sadness and grief that occurred, that they experienced when they got the news and it’s been a year now,” Columbus Police Cmd. Mark Denner said.

The shooting happened in the 300 Block of Terrace Avenue in the Hilltop. Police recently posted surveillance video from that night, and Denner acknowledged the video is not clear and can be difficult to see what’s going on, but it’s still important to have the footage out there.

“It absolutely is and that’s fair for anybody who’s asking that same question that sees this and might be like, ‘Oh, we can’t tell anything with that,'” he said. “However we believe there are people out there that know what happened and maybe this jogs their memory, maybe just seeing that makes them think. ‘Hey, if this is my family or friend, I need to report this.'”

Butcher was reported missing out of the Richland County area at the time of the shooting, according to CDP. Denner said the newly released video is similar to footage released in March 2022, but has some new images.

“The additional video is the individuals walking and we’re hoping somebody might recognize the vehicle, might recognize the individuals, or might have that information and help the detective out,” he said.

There are two suspects, according to investigators. The video shows a blue car police said was involved. Denner said it also shows one of the suspects and Butcher walking into an alley shortly before the teen was killed.

“We wanted to put the video back out there with the hopes the community would step forward if they have information that would help this investigation be solved,” Commander Denner said.

Butcher’s case is one of 49 unsolved homicide cases from 2022, according to data from CDP. The data shows 83 unsolved cases from 2021, 77 from 2020, and 48 from 2019. Police said so far in 2023, there are 18 unsolved homicides.

“If anybody is thinking their case was forgotten about or is not being worked, it’s not the case, I truly mean that,” Denner said. “These are all open cases. We’re going to continue to work on them.”