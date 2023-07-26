COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect from an alleged theft in a grocery store parking that left one dead remains on the run from Columbus police.

Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for Natanael Palacios, who was reportedly part of a two-person team in an attempt to rob a man at gunpoint in a Kroger parking lot on the 1700 block of Morse Road.

Palacios, along with Juan Cuarenta, are accused of robbing the man, then exchanging gunfire with a security guard outside of the store on June 1 at around 10:15 p.m. Cuarenta was shot by the security guard and died later at a hospital, but Palacios fled the scene.

Police said Palacios, who is wanted for aggravated robbery, is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.