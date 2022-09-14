COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing a large amount of grease from a west Columbus restaurant.

Surveillance video shows two suspects wearing neon construction vests breaking part of a grease tank on the 2400 block of Hilliard Rome Road.

The suspects siphoned approximately $1,000 worth of grease that another company was set to collect, police said.

The suspects arrived at the scene in a newer white Econoline 350 box truck with silver roll up doors on the sides, according to Columbus police.

Columbus police are asking anyone with information on the identity of these suspects to contact Det. Conley at 614-645-2084 or by emailing hconley@columbuspolice.org. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Photos of the suspects and the van are below.

Suspects wanted in connection with stealing grease from a Columbus restaurant.

Suspect vehicle wanted in connection with stealing grease from a Columbus restaurant.