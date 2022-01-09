COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man they said robbed a west Columbus Family Dollar store at gunpoint late last month.

On Dec. 29 at approximately 10:20 a.m., police said the suspect entered the store on the 1100 block of West Broad Street.

After paying for his purchase, the suspect then allegedly pointed a handgun at the cashier, demanding money from the register.

The cashier complied, putting the cash till on the counter, at which point, the suspect took the money and walked out of the store, leaving the scene heading southwest down an alley, police said.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are below.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2600.

Suspect wanted in connection with the Dec. 29, 2021 armed robbery of a west Columbus Family Dollar store.

