COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a missing woman they believe is endangered.

Devin M. Cooper, who also goes by the name Sacoya, has been missing since August 31, according to police.

Cooper went missing from the area of Howey Rd. and Weldon Ave.; police say she was last seen on the north side of Columbus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-2358.