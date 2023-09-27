COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Neighbors in the Hilltop are hoping their beloved neighbor gets better after she was hurt in a fire early Tuesday morning.

The elderly woman is at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She’s in critical condition, according to the hospital. Bradley Igel, who also lives in the multi-unit building which caught fire, said he’s praying for her and hopes others are too.

“She’s a sweet lady, she really is,” Igel said.

He said he’d often see her helping others in the neighborhood. Terry Dheel, who’s known the woman for 15 years, visited her at the hospital Wednesday.

“My only true friend on the block. She has a heart bigger than the world,” Dheel said. “She’s going to need more help now than ever just like she’s always giving to the people around her. She said no to nobody about anything.”

The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video of the incident in the 100 block of South Richardson Avenue. Officers were in the area on a different call when they noticed flames coming out of the building. They ran over, helped get the woman away from the building, woke others in other units up, and made sure everyone else got out.

“If they hadn’t been here when they were here doing whatever they were doing up the street, none of us probably would be here today, they saved our lives,” Igel said.

The fire was an accidental electrical fire, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.