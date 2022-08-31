Body camera footage from Columbus police of the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis on Aug. 30, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police records reveal the Aug. 10 report of domestic violence that led to 20-year-old Donovan Lewis being fatally shot in the officer-involved shooting early Tuesday.

According to police documents, officers were dispatched to a KFC on the 3100 block of Sullivant Avenue in response to a domestic violence complaint.

Officers were met by a woman who said she was pregnant with Lewis’ child.

She told police the two of them sat down on chairs in a nearby park to talk when Lewis began to get angry. The woman said Lewis pushed her out of her chair, causing her to roll down a small hill. She sustained scratches on the back of her leg. The woman then ran to the restaurant and called police.

When officers arrived, court records said they noticed a bruise under her right eye. The woman said Lewis punched her in the face three or four days before, causing the bruising. The woman told police she had been frequently assaulted by Lewis, according to court records.

According to court records, the woman spoke with a domestic violence hotline.

Lewis was shot and killed Tuesday, Aug. 30, when Columbus police officers served an arrest warrant in relation to the Aug. 10 incident. He was unarmed when he was shot by officer Ricky Anderson just moments after officers opened the door to the room where Lewis was sleeping.