COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance photos of people wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a child outside an elementary school last week.

Columbus police posted three photos to its Facebook page, asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

A 12-year-old boy was injured in the May 16 incident, which police said started as a large fight outside Eakin Elementary School on the 3700 block of Eakin Road in west Columbus.

The boy, who was shot in the arm, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Howe of the Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-5397 or email ahowe@columbuspolice.org.