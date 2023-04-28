COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A shooting that occurred on Interstate 71 South Tuesday afternoon has police searching for two individuals who are believed to be involved.

Police released photos of two individuals who they say are connected to a shooting on I-71 South near Downtown. The incident, which occurred around 1:50 p.m., forced the closure of the highway between Main Street and East 5th Street for three hours.

Police released photos of two suspects in connection with a shooting that occurred in I-71 South, April 25, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Officers discovered the car on East Spring Street and discovered a woman inside suffering from two gunshot wounds in the leg. She was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Det. Komisarek at (614) 645-4740 or email nkomisarek@columbuspolice.org. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.