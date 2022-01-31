COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police has released a second video with surveillance footage of suspects they seek to identify in connection with the shooting of 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley in June 2021. You can see the video in the player above courtesy of the Columbus Division of Police.

The new video shows what detectives believe are two male suspects running to a grey sedan after the shooting of Ridley at the Far East Rec Center on June 24.

Police released a video on Dec. 21 showing a suspect running from the scene moments after the shooting occurred.

Officers arrived to find Ridley suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported her to Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.