COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say they have recovered a teen girl who was a human trafficking victim.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the grandmother of a 14-year-old girl filed a missing persons report on the victim on Nov. 9.

Officers obtained information that the girl may be in the Detroit area and was possibly being human trafficked.

With the help of the FBI and a human trafficking task force, the girl was located at hotel in the Detroit area.

Police say there were hundreds of sex advertisements for the girl found on illicit websites.

A 30-year-old man from Texas has been identified in connection with the case, and charges are pending, according to police.

The girl has been reunited with her family and is receiving assistance.