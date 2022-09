COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police tended to a man after he was shot Tuesday in the Franklinton area.

The man was shot in the leg at about 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Princeton Avenue, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers. Officers at the scene applied a tourniquet before medics took him to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Shots were fired from a car, and dispatchers said officers are looking for a gold Chrysler PT-Cruiser.