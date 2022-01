COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Soon there may be fewer abandoned or inoperable cars on the streets of Columbus.

In social media posts Thursday, Columbus police say they will be launching a “tow and stow” program for such vehicles starting next week. Police say that they received over 11,000 requests to move such vehicles in 2021.

TIRED OF SEEING ABANDONED/INOPERABLE VEHICLES ON YOUR STREET?



We hear you.

We’re doing something about it.



CPD received 11,000+ “311 Service Requests” regarding these vehicles in 2021.



A friendly reminder to move abandoned/inoperable vehicles from city streets…. before we do. pic.twitter.com/8ADT0Qm9c7 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) January 27, 2022

“This is a friendly reminder to move abandoned/inoperable vehicles from city streets,” the Facebook post reads, “before we do.”

More details are expected Friday.