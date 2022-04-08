COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus will have to wait before witnessing marshmallows falling from the sky.

The Columbus Division of Police’s first marshmallow drop — where more than 1,000 marshmallows were expected to be dropped from a police helicopter on Saturday — has been postponed due to inclement weather, according to a Friday news release from Columbus police.

A makeup date for the event, scheduled to take place at 1000 North Hague Avenue, has not yet been determined, police said.

Upon release of the marshmallows, police said children attending the event at Columbus Police Academy could “run around and collect as many marshmallows as they can” to collect a prize. They would also have a chance to check out police equipment in the parking lot.