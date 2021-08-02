Columbus Police: Plumber reports seeing bone while doing drain inspection

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have responded to a call in south Columbus after a plumber reported finding what appears to be a bone while performing a drain inspection Monday.

Police said that at approximately 7:47 p.m., they received a call from a plumber reporting what he found at a home on the unit block of Marilla Road.

Earlier reports said the plumber saw a human hand through a camera in the drain. However, police at the scene said the plumber reported seeing what appeared to be a bone.

Police said they could not say what the object is, but only that it is not something that should be there.

According to police, the owners of the home have given consent to have the house searched and are cooperating with investigators. Police said the home was purchased by its current owners five or six years ago.

Police have wrapped up their investigation for the evening and will continue searching Tuesday morning.