Columbus Police: Person arrested with gun at Picnic with the Pops site

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police evacuated the Columbus Commons Saturday night after receiving a call about someone with a gun at the site.

Police said they evacuated the Commons as a precaution after receiving a call at approximately 9:26 p.m. that someone was seen loading an AK-47.

Officers responding to the scene found a car with a gun inside. They later located the suspect and placed him under arrest. They did not confirm what type of weapon they found.

Picnic with the Pops held a concert at the Columbus Commons Saturday night. Police did not say if the concert was over at the time they responded to the call.

No further information is available at this time.