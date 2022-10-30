COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween is just hours away and the Columbus divisions of police and fire and other community groups are making sure everyone celebrates safely.

Columbus police officers and firefighters spent part of their day Sunday handing out candy and meeting the community during a trunk or treat event downtown on Marconi Boulevard.

“We want to pour into our children and make sure they’re having a good, safe time,” said Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant. “Be able to have the officers interact with the community is really important to us, and as you can see all these great costumes, it’s really exciting to be out here and to make sure we’re providing them not only with having some treats but being able to have that interaction and have a safe time.”

A safe place to trick or treat was also one of the goals for another event in central Ohio Sunday as Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children held an event at Sharon Woods Metro Park.

Jacqueline Casimire, one of that event’s organizers, said not all parents feel safe letting their children trick or treat in the neighborhoods they live in, so they wanted to give families a place to safely celebrate.

“It’s a controlled environment,” Casimire said. “It keeps the kids, maybe some of the kids who are in a little rougher neighborhoods, their parents don’t have to worry so much about going door to door.”

Both events wrapped up at 6 p.m. For more trick-or-treat dates and times throughout central Ohio, click here.