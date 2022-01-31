COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus police officers were hospitalized with minor injuries after a car hit their cruisers early Monday morning.

Police say an officer had a vehicle pulled over in the area of E. 4th Street and N. High Street, when a second officer responded to the scene for assistance.

As the second officer was arriving at the scene, a vehicle leaving a nearby parking lot crashed into the second cruiser pushing it into the first officer’s cruiser, which struck the officer, according to police.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.