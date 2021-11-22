COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A plainclothes Columbus police lieutenant stopped a bank robbery in progress Monday.

According to a tweet on its official account, the Columbus Division of Police said the suspect, a 29-year-old man, entered the Huntington Bank on the 4400 block of North High Street, implying he had a weapon and demanded money.

“I could see the look in the teller’s eyes that he was scared,” the lieutenant said in a video released by Columbus police.

The officer, who was in the bank waiting to see an employee, saw the robbery and identified himself to the suspect, who police said threw the money on the ground and surrendered.

“This is what you’re trained to do,” the lieutenant said. “I mean, this is why you become a police officer is to stop robberies and homicides and everything else.”