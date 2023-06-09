Watch a previous NBC4 report on Sgt. Melvin Romans in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus Division of Police officer has pleaded guilty after he and two other officers were arrested within four days of one another earlier this year in unrelated OVI incidents.

Sgt. Melvin Romans pleaded guilty on April 13 to a lesser charge after he was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on March 12 and faced an OVI charge, Circleville Municipal Court documents show. Romans paid a fine of $645 and spent three days in jail.

NBC4 obtained body and dash camera footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol of Romans’ arrest, along with Officer Robbie Whitlow, arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on March 13. Officer Tylor Nixon was also arrested in March by Gahanna police.

CPD previously confirmed that Whitlow, Romans and Nixon were all without their guns and badges, on either restricted duty or leave. A fourth officer, Officer Trier Knieper arrested by the OSHP on Jan. 3, remained on active duty after her arrest and similarly avoided an OVI charge in her case’s outcome.

The body camera footage from OSHP showed both Romans and Whitlow’s arrests, as well as the Columbus officers’ interactions with highway troopers. When a trooper pulled over Romans, the video showed him stopped in the middle of an intersection. Romans drove further to pull over on the side of the road, where he denied to the trooper that he had anything to drink.

The trooper then asked Romans to take a field sobriety test, and the CPD sergeant agreed. After following a pen with his eyes, walking in a straight line and standing on one leg, the trooper arrested Romans. The sergeant had previously been named the Columbus Officer of the Year in 2022, according to a Central Ohio Crime Stoppers’ Facebook post.