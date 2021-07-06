Columbus Police Officer passes away

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said one of their own passed away Saturday.

Officer Lolita Perryman, 55, began her career with the Columbus Division of Police in December 1987.

During her career, Perryman served in many different assignments including the D.A.R.E. program, special victims, missing and exploited children, background investigations, and crime stoppers, according to a Columbus Division of Police Honor Guard post. She last worked with the department’s fleet services.

“Lolita has received countless compliments throughout her career and will be greatly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing her,” the honor guard posted.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the First Church of God on Refugee Road.