COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man in 2021 will not face charges.

A grand jury declined to indict Andrew Hawkins for the shooting death of Kyle Veyon, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday, ending the investigation into Veyon’s death.

On Sept. 29, 2021, Hawkins and Officer Steven Balmert responded to a disturbance call near 2469 Kimberly Parkway in the Eastland neighborhood. According to the prosecutor’s office, the officers drove in patrol cars toward a woman when Veyon approached. As Hawkins got out of his car, the prosecutor’s office said Veyon came toward him holding a kitchen knife, prompting Hawkins to draw his gun.

Veyon then chased the woman, who began yelling, “Get him, get him,” the prosecutor’s office said. The officers pursued Veyon on foot before Balmert used his taser on Veyon, failing to stop Veyon’s pursuit.

The officers said Veyon then turned toward Hawkins while holding the knife and yelling “Kill me” multiple times, according to the prosecutor’s office. Hawkins repeatedly told Veyon to drop the knife while Veyon approached him.

Hawkins then fired three shots at Veyon, striking him. Veyon was transported to Grant Medical Center, where he died.

Shortly after the shooting, the Columbus Division of Police said it believed Veyon and the woman were in a domestic dispute before he threatened her with a knife.