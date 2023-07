Scene of a crash in Polaris involving a Columbus Division of Police cruiser on Sunday, July 16, 2023 (OHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer and one other person were injured in a crash involving a police cruiser Sunday afternoon in the Polaris section of the city.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gemini Place and Lyra Drive at approximately 5:10 p.m.

According to Columbus police dispatchers, one of the people involved in the crash was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital, while the second was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Both were listed in stable condition.