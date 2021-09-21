Columbus police officer injured in hit-skip collision

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer working special duty was injured after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the officer was working special duty in the area of the 3700 block of Kimberly Parkway North at approximately 3:30 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

The officer was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect vehicle information.

There is no further information available at this time.