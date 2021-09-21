Columbus police officer injured in hit-skip collision

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer working special duty was injured after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the officer was working special duty in the area of the 3700 block of Kimberly Parkway North at approximately 3:30 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

The officer was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect vehicle information.

There is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

New family care service center

Railroad Bridge: Company confirms it is safe

Treatment to reduce COVID-19 symptoms takes 90 minutes

Deadline for new Ohio congressional map

Farm Science Review

Having a place to go for meals

More Local News