Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital Wednesday after their cruiser was involved in a car accident.

Police report that the officer was responding to a crash at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury roads about 11 a.m. when their cruiser was involved in a separate accident.

Both the officer and the driver of another vehicle were taken to a hospital. Both were reported to be stable.