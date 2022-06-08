COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus police officer is recovering after his foot was run over while trying to stop a shooting suspect Wednesday.

Columbus police said officers responded to a report of shots fired near West Broad Street and West Park Avenue at approximately 1:50 p.m.

While trying to detain a suspect in a car, they started to drive away and ran over the officer’s foot, CPD said. The officer was listed in stable condition at Grant Medical Center.

Officers used stop sticks to halt the suspect’s car near Parsons Avenue and Reeb Avenue. They took them into custody afterward, but as of 6 p.m. have not released the arrested person’s name.

The incident remains under investigation.