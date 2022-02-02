COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer is in stable condition after a carjacking led to a pursuit in downtown Columbus Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a call about five males involved in a carjacking on the 300 block of East 12th Avenue at approximately 9:38 p.m.

An on-duty sergeant approved the pursuit, which went along Summit Street, 7th and 5th avenues, and into the downtown area.

Two Columbus police cruisers were damaged at East Long Street and Hamilton Avenue, where one officer was briefly trapped inside the car.

The officer was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not located the carjacking victim, and the five male suspects involved in the carjacking remain free.

No further information is available at this time.