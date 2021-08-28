Columbus Police: Officer fires gun during fight at soccer game in park, no one shot

Columbus

Scene at Nafzager Park on Noe Bixby Road where Columbus Police said an officer on special duty fired her weapon after a dispute at the park on Saturday, Aug. 28.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer fired her weapon during a soccer game at a southeast Columbus park Saturday.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

According to Columbus Police, the incident happened at Nafzager Park on Noe Bixby Road at approximately 7:46 p.m.

According to police, the officer was on special duty when two people at the soccer game got into a dispute. One of them produced a firearm and fired it. The officer discharged her weapon at some point, but a police spokesperson was not sure as to why the weapon was fired.

The person who fired the firearm is in custody, police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been contacted about the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

