COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A long-serving Columbus police officer has been charged with dereliction of duty, the division announced Thursday.

Officer Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty following an internal investigation, according to police. She has been a Columbus police officer for 24 years and has worked in the Accident Investigation Unit for nearly a decade.

Columbus police did not provide an explanation for the charges or the investigation but said Brant was relieved of duty in October. Brant is now under administrative investigation and may face termination.

NBC4 has reached out to Columbus police for additional information.