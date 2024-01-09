COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The non-emergency line for the Columbus Division of Police is out of service.

The number — 614-645-4545 — is temporarily offline, and anyone in a non-emergency situation should call 614-723-3545.

Again, the outage only affects the department’s non-emergency phone number; anyone with an emergency should call 911.

The Emergency Communications Center is working to determine the cause of the outage and restore service as quickly as possible, the Columbus Department of Safety said in a press release.