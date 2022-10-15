COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No injuries were reported after Columbus police officers fired at a suspect during a traffic stop early Saturday.

According to Columbus police, officers heard several gunshots in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive Saturday at approximately 5:38 a.m.

During a search of the area, officers saw an SUV driving at a high rate of speed and tried to stop the vehicle on the 1300 block of Moundview Avenue, police said.

Two officers fired their guns when one of the people in the SUV got out of the vehicle carrying a rifle, according to police. The suspect was later found hiding shoeless in several bushes near the area. Police identified the suspect as Franklin Osmin Chinchilla Hernandez, 21.

According to police, officers found a pair of shoes and a rifle near where Hernandez was found.

Police identified Hernandez as the person who fired the gunshots in the area of the 1500 block of Southfield Drive South, and charged Hernandez with the discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.

Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police Major Crimes Bureau are investigating the incident. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will not be involved in the investigation of the shooting.