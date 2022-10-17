COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police named the two officers who were involved in a shooting on Saturday that led to a man being arrested.

According to Columbus police, officers heard several gunshots in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive Saturday at approximately 5:38 a.m. During a search of the area, officers saw an SUV driving at a high rate of speed and tried to stop the vehicle on the 1300 block of Moundview Avenue, police said.

Two officers, Alfred Blevins and Luke Stickle, fired their guns when one of the people in the SUV got out of the vehicle carrying a rifle, according to police. The suspect was later found hiding shoeless in several bushes near the area. Police identified the suspect as Franklin Osmin Chinchilla Hernandez, 21.

Police identified Hernandez as the person who fired the gunshots in the area of the 1500 block of Southfield Drive South, and charged Hernandez with the discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.

Police said Blevins and Stickle have been with CPD for two years each. The Major Crimes Bureau of the Columbus Division of Police is continuing to investigate the shooting.