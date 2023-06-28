COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are taking to social media to ask for the public’s help in locating fugitives from justice.

The department has launched Operation Turn Up The Heat, a social media campaign where mugshots of some of the city’s most wanted are posted with the hope someone in the community will recognize the suspect.

“The Columbus Division of Police is turning up the heat on some of the city’s most wanted criminals,” the agency posted. “We’re re-launching ‘Operation Turn Up The Heat’ in an effort to arrest suspects wanted for a range of violent crimes.”

The first batch of five Facebook posts highlights 50 suspects wanted for crimes ranging from involuntary manslaughter to rape to aggravated robbery to kidnapping. The department ran a similar operation last summer, resulting in multiple arrests just days after the first post went up.

All photos currently posted can be seen on the Columbus Division of Police’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information on any of the pictured suspects is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police at (614) 645-4545 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.